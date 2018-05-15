Rubio pushes back on Trump: ‘Crazy’ to allow ZTE to operate in US without tight restrictions

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) early Monday pushed back on President Trump’s willingness to help a Chinese telecommunications maker currently sanctioned by the U.S. government.

“Problem with ZTE isn’t jobs & trade, it’s national security & espionage,” the senator wrote on Twitter.

“Any telecomm firm in #China can be forced to act as tool of Chinese espionage without any court order or any other review process. We are crazy to allow them to operate in U.S. without tighter restrictions”

Trump in a tweet on Sunday promised to help President Xi Jinping put Chinese telecommunications maker ZTE “back into business.”

“President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast,” Trump said Sunday. “Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!” – READ MORE

