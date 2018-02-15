Rubio: ‘You Should Know the Facts’ About Parkland Shooting Before Claiming a Law Could Have Prevented It (VIDEO)

.@marcorubio on reaction to FL school shooting: “People don’t know how this happened: who this person is, what motivated them…I think it’s important to know all of that before you jump to conclusions that there’s some law that we could have passed that could have prevented it.” pic.twitter.com/jmIOBGAiVx — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2018

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued that people should wait until they have all the facts before recommending policies in the wake of the Parkland, FL school shooting. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

We’re now beginning to hear the stories of escape, fear and heroism from Wednesday’s Florida high school shooting.

Of the 17 people who were killed in the incident, one teacher reportedly died while trying to save his students.

A student named Alex told WSVN-TV her teacher ran to the door to open it so students could escape, and as he was trying to help them to safety, he was killed in front of her – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz.

The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau’s tips account. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.

Agents with the bureau’s Mississippi field office got back to him “immediately,” Bennight said, and conducted an in-person interview the following day, on Sept. 25.

“They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight told BuzzFeed News. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

FBI agents contacted Bennight again Wednesday, after a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida, killing at least 17 people.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, questions have emerged over whether officials and acquaintances had missed warning signs about the alleged shooter, a former student who was expelled from the high school last year for disciplinary reasons. – READ MORE

