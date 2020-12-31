Rubio: Elites “Tricking” Americans Into Taking Vaccine

Senator Marco Rubio slammed US health officials Sunday for assuming that the majority of Americans “don’t know what’s good for them”, and ‘tricking’ people into doing what ‘elites’ want them to do when it comes to COVID.

Rubio singled out Dr Anthony Fauci, noting that the epidemiologist has consistently misled the public.

“Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March. Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity,” Rubio tweeted.

The Senator added that:

“It isn’t just him. Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing.‘”

Fauci, like many other government health officials, did a complete 180 flip on masks earlier in the year, after originally advising the public that the face coverings are not effective against the virus. – READ MORE

