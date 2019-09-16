ROYAL SMILE: Grinning Prince Andrew leaves church with Queen after his royal engagements were cancelled by hosts over Epstein scandal

SMIRKING Prince Andrew has been snapped leaving church with the Queen as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to swirl around him.

The Duke of York seemed upbeat and relaxed next to his mother as they made their way to a church service near Balmoral.

Andrew, 59, missed last month’s service with Her Majesty after pictures emerged of him inside paedo pal Epstein’s mansion in 2010.

But the pair put on a show of unity today as they travelled in the same car ahead of the rest of the family, who have been staying at the Queen’s summer residence.

The monarch, 93, looked incredible in a bright pink coat and hat, which was adorned with white flowers.

Andrew has faced continued scrutiny over his relationship with paedo Epstein, who hanged himself on August 10 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

His public engagements in Northern Ireland have been cancelled by hosts over his friendship with the billionaire. – READ MORE