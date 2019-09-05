Royal Caribbean CEO: Cruise ships to bring tens of thousands of meals to Grand Bahama

Royal Caribbean Cruises will deliver tens of thousands of meals and other supplies to Bahamas residents affected by Hurricane Dorian, CEO Richard Fain told Fox News Wednesday.

The Miami-based vacation giant is used to dealing with tropical systems, but the devastation left by Dorian in the northern Bahamas is breathtaking, Fain told Neil Cavuto on “Your World.”

“It’s hard to appreciate — those of us in Miami are used to seeing hurricanes. We get them for a few hours,” he said. “But on Grand Bahama, that storm just sat over them without moving for 38 hours.”

(…)

“The devastation is just awful. Our prayers go out to all of our friends there. Right now what we’re trying to do, we’re deviating ships… so that we will bring tomorrow… 10,000 meals to the people of Grand Bahama.”

Fain said the number will rise to at least 20,000 daily meals as of Friday. – READ MORE