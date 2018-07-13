Roy Moore threatens legal action after ‘illicit scheme’ from Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime

Roy Moore is threatening legal action against Sacha Baron Cohen, adding his name to the list of political figures who say they were duped into appearing on the British comedian’s new show.

The former Alabama GOP Senate hopeful said Cohen tricked him into participating in his Showtime program “Who is America?” by inviting him to receive an award for his “strong support of Israel.”

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney,” Moore, 71, said in a Thursday statement.

Moore lost a December special election to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or assault, including one who says she was 16 at the time.

“I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another,” Moore said. “As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!”. – READ MORE

After the release of a teaser promo featuring Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit” and a blistering Facebook post by Sarah Palin revealing the “sick” trick the host used to dupe her into a fake interview, a report by Fox News on Showtime’s new show “Who is America?” should come as no surprise: Sacha Baron Cohen’s seven-episode show is reportedly “nothing more than a Hollywood hit job on Trump supporters and the Republican Party.”

Billed as a show that is supposed to highlight “diverse individuals…across the political and cultural spectrum,” the show, according to a source who viewed rough cuts of parts of the series at a March 22 screening, is an anti-Republican and Trump supporter “hit job” that presents “an exaggerated account of the perceived paranoia and all the hate the left thinks people on the right have towards so many groups.”

“They actually tried to screen out the Republicans,” the insider told Fox News. “Cohen went undercover to nail Republicans. Total hit piece on Dick Cheney, Sheriff Joe, Roy Moore and others. None of these people seemed to know they were duped. Total secret.”​- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1