Roy Moore says he’s ‘seriously considering’ 2020 Senate bid

Roy Moore, who lost his bid in 2017 for an Alabama Senate seat, said Friday that he is “seriously considering” another run in 2020.

Bryan Fischer, host of Christian program “Focal Point” on American Family Radio, asked Moore about the next Alabama Senate race.

“Tell me what you’re thinking about throwing your hat back into the ring,” Fischer said.

“I’m seriously considering it. I think that was stolen,” Moore responded.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) defeated Moore in a narrow special election that was triggered when former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was appointed as President Trump's attorney general.