Rotten Tomatoes Gives Dave Chappelle Special Zero Percent Rating

Rotten Tomatoes, the review-aggregation website for film and television, has given veteran comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones a zero percent rating.

The Chappelle special has received a total of five critic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, almost all of which consider it a bust.

Slate’s Inkoo Kang, a “top critic” for Rotten Tomatoes, said Chappelle’s special is “Like dropping in on a rascally uncle who doesn’t know, or doesn’t care, how much he’s disappointing you.”

Alison Herman of The Ringer also criticized the special and said, “Sticks and Stones is designed to generate inflammatory coverage… It’s a symbiotic cycle with no end in sight, and it’s become the last thing a beloved provocateur should ever want to be: predictable.”

"Sticks & Stones is terrible, and Chappelle can only blame himself for that," another reviewer wrote.