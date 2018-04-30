Rotten fruit prompts evacuation at Australian university after gas leak fears

About 600 people were evacuated from an Australian university’s library after students and faculty mistook the smell of a rotten durian fruit for a gas leak.

Students and staff inside the campus library at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology became worried when they got a whiff of a distinct smell on Saturday. A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokesman said the smell filled the air-conditioning system.

Specialist crews wearing masks searched the library for the gas leak, but only found the rotting durian in the cupboard.

Durian is a tropical fruit known for its strong smell. It is commonly banned from hotel rooms and public transport across Southeast Asia. The Smithsonian magazine compared the smell to “turpentine and onions, garnished with a gym sock.” – READ MORE

