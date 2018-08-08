Rosie Says US ‘In Worst Shape,’ Fails To Notice Record Stocks and Unemployment (VIDEO)

Rosie O’Donnell, whose last moment of significance happened when jorts were still considered a fashion statement, has been one of the loudest celebrity opponents to President Donald Trump and his administration.

Now, it’s one thing to have a differing political opinion. It’s actually a good thing to voice legitimate concerns, considering that no presidential administration is perfect. Constructive criticism of the government is fundamental to a democratic republic.

When PJ Media’s Nicholas Ballasy interviewed O’Donnell at the protests, her blabbering was… inaccurate, to say the least.

“There are many metrics you can use, and I think everyone tries to parse them up to their advantage. I know the country has never been in worse shape than it is now and largely responsible is Donald Trump, thank you,” O’Donnell said.

Never mind that the overall unemployment rate has dropped to a nearly 50-year low. – READ MORE

Monday evening, as part of the “Kremlin Annex” protests, comedian, Rosie O’Donnell, lead a group of Broadway performers in a singing protest outside of the White House.

The group came down from New York City to sing songs, such as “Climb Every Mountain” and “A Brand New Day,” to show their disapproval of President Donald Trump and to give protesters a show.

Rosie O’Donnell: “We are here and we are woke.” pic.twitter.com/DeZTzSylco — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) August 6, 2018

Happening now: @Rosie O'Donnell getting ready to lead a group of Broadway performers in a singing protest outside the White House. Trump is not here because he's in Bedminster, NJ. pic.twitter.com/ZaLycsu1Vc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 6, 2018

While the protesters heard their performance, Trump did not, as he was at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. – READ MORE

