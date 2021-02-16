Rosie O’Donnell Still Can’t Sell Her $6M New Jersey Home After 5 Years

Actress Rosie O’Donnell has not been able to sell her five million dollar New Jersey mansion despite having it on the market for five years. The former The View host currently lives in an $8 million, four-bedroom penthouse in New Your City.

O’Donnell has been hoping to unload the tony Saddle River mansion since first listing it for $7 million in 2015, the New York Post reported. The left-wing former TV host and actress bought the five-acre property in 2013 for $6.3 million, but she is listing the home at a $400,000 loss and that is if she can even sell it at her current asking price — a sale she has failed to achieve for half a decade.

Rosie O’Donnell still can’t sell her $6M NJ home after 5 years https://t.co/jQLLjvmQaW pic.twitter.com/sbCKkm0c2u — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2021

O’Donnell has unloaded several of her multimillion-dollar properties over the last few years, some at a loss. In 2018, she sold a mansion in New York for $5.1 million, $200,000 less than her original asking price of $5.3 million. She also sold a home in West Palm, Florida, for $5 million that same year.

It may not be surprising that O’Donnell cannot sell a million-dollar property in New Jersey. The Democrat-led state is among the top five worst states for citizens moving away, never to return. – READ MORE

