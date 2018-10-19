ROSIE O’DONNELL: SEND MILITARY TO THE WHITE HOUSE TO ‘GET’ TRUMP

Rosie O’Donnell said on MSNBC Thursday that she wants to send the U.S. military to the White House to “get” President Donald Trump.

O’Donnell made the comments while appearing in a wild segment of Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show called “Deadline: White House.” O’Donnell was describing how she was depressed for a year after Trump was elected when she proposed a coup of the presidency.

“What I wrote on Twitter was we should impose martial law until we make sure the Russians weren’t involved in the final tally of the votes. … And people were like, ‘Martial law? What’s wrong with you?’” Rosie opined.

“He wants to send the military to the border,” MSNBC host Wallace quipped about Trump weighing the option of sending the military to the border to deal with the Honduran caravanof illegal aliens traveling toward the border.

“I want to send the military to the White House to get him,” O’Donnell announced. – READ MORE