Rosie O’Donnell: Paul Ryan Going ‘Straight to Hell’ (VIDEO)

Rosie O’donnell Believes That House Speaker Paul Ryan Is Going “straight To Hell” After He Announced His Decision Not To Run For Re-election On Wednesday.

“He’s going to go straight to hell, do not pass go, do not collect $200,” O’Donnell told a TMZ cameraman this week.

She also warned Ryan that his Democratic opponent Randy Bryce would take his seat in Wisconsin.

“The Iron Stache is coming to take his seat,” she said, referring to Bryce’s nickname. – READ MORE

Rosie O’Donnell believes that Speaker Paul Ryan is going “straight to hell” after he announced his decision not to run for re-election on Wednesday.

Breitbart Breitbart
