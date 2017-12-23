Entertainment Politics
Rosie O’Donnell Could Be Facing Prison Time And A $12 MILLION FINE For Bribery
After ex-comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s meltdown on Twitter before the Senate’s big tax vote Tuesday night, President Donald Trump can reasonably direct federal authorities to lock her up — and even to “take some money out of her fat-ass pockets,” which he once infamously cited as a personal goal.
Starting a few hours before the legislation passed, O’Donnell tweeted:
so how about this
i promise to give
2 million dollars to senator susan collins
and 2 million to senator jeff flake
if they vote NO
NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS
FOR THE SUOER RICH
DM me susan
DM me jeff
no shit
2 million
cash
each
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017
Even after another Twitter user, Louise Mensch, replied that O’Donnell was irresponsibly advocating bribery, O’Donnell doubled down.
Federal law addresses O’Donnell’s actions.
18 U.S. Code § 201 criminalizes the attempted bribery of federal officials by whoever “directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official … with intent to influence any official act.”
The penalty? For Rosie, she could spend up to 15 years in jail, suffer a lifetime ban from elective office and pay up to a cool $12 million – READ MORE
