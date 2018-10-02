Rosie O’Donnell Escalates Harassment of Lindsey Graham: ‘Have U Been Raped?’

Actress Rosie O’donnell Doubled Down On Her Social Media Harassment Of Sen. Lindsey Graham, Asking The Senator If He Had Ever Been Raped In A Tweet Sent Monday.

“When it comes to Judge Kavanaugh, there’s not an ounce of fairness left in Senate Democrats. How would you react if somebody accused you being a sexual predator, a gang rapist, and a bumbling stumbling alcoholic?” Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday.

what a pathetic man u are graham – have u no decency u partisan slug – u r a national disgrace… with ur screaming and carrying on like a scared high scool boy who never got to hang with the football players. have u been raped lindsey? #shutUP — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 1, 2018

