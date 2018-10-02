    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    Rosie O’Donnell Escalates Harassment of Lindsey Graham: ‘Have U Been Raped?’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Actress Rosie O’donnell Doubled Down On Her Social Media Harassment Of Sen. Lindsey Graham, Asking The Senator If He Had Ever Been Raped In A Tweet Sent Monday.

    “When it comes to Judge Kavanaugh, there’s not an ounce of fairness left in Senate Democrats. How would you react if somebody accused you being a sexual predator, a gang rapist, and a bumbling stumbling alcoholic?” Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday.

    Rosie O’Donnell responded by saying “what a pathetic man u are graham – have u no decency u partisan slug – u r a national disgrace… with ur screaming and carrying on like a scared high scool boy who never got to hang with the football players. have u been raped lindsey? ”- READ MORE

     

    Rosie O'Donnell Escalates Harassment of Lindsey Graham: 'Have U Been Raped?'
    Rosie O'Donnell Escalates Harassment of Lindsey Graham: 'Have U Been Raped?'

    Actress Rosie O'Donnell doubled down on her social media harassment of Sen. Lindsey Graham, asking if he's been raped.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: