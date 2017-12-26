Rosie O’Donnell Emerges from Holidays to Attack GOP Speaker Paul Ryan

Rosie O’Donnell had a not-so-warm Christmas wish for House Speaker Paul Ryan: go to hell.

The fierce opponent of President Trump and the newly-passed GOP tax plan lashed out at Ryan on Twitter.

She finished her holiday attack with the hashtag: “#JUDASmuch” in a reference to the disciple who betrayed Jesus.

The actress, who has famously tussled with Trump, last week offered to pay two senators $2 million each to vote against the tax bill. Her bribe to Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins didn’t work and no GOP senator voted against Trump’s signature legislative achievement.

What seemed to set O’Donnell off was a Christmas video message that Ryan posted Saturday honoring the birth of Jesus.

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

