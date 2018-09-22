Rosie O’Donnell calls on senior GOP politicians to retire: ‘We don’t let the 85 year olds carve the turkey’

Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to mock the age of prominent Republicans, calling on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, to retire – despite lefty leaders being the same age.

“Grassley and hatch – too old – they should be done – come on – at thanksgiving we don’t let the 85 year olds carve the turkey #retire,” O’Donnell tweeted.

Hatch, the Senate president pro tempore and third in the presidential line of succession behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Grassley are two of the GOP’s most prominent members. Many Hollywood liberals, including O’Donnell, are currently upset that many Republicans continue to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid sexual harassment allegations.

Grassley is 85, while Hatch is 84 years old. But several prominent Democrats are in the same age range. Liberal icons Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dianne Feinstein are both 85, Maxine Waters is 80, Nancy Pelosi is 78 and Bernie Sanders is a spry 77 years old. – READ MORE

Actress Rosie O’donnell Tweeted Friday That A Vote Confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh For The Supreme Court Is “a Vote To Kill Women With Back Alley Abortions.”

a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women #StopKanavaugh #WOMEN4WOMEN pic.twitter.com/0aDVFzKG51 — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 7, 2018

“A vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, adding the hashtags “Stop Kavanaugh” and “women 4 women.”- READ MORE