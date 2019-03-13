Rosie O’Donnell: Biden Is ‘Too Old’ #NO2JOE

The fissures between the Democratic Party’s hardcore progressive base and the establishment continued to widen this week when actress/comedienne Rosie O’Donnell said that former Vice President Joe Biden is “too old” for 2020, reports Fox News.

Writing on her Twitter account, the notorious anti-Trump activist, who previously pondered whether or not Barron Trump has autism, blasted the former Vice President under the hashtag #NO2JOE.”

She wrote: “joe biden is too old to run for president. period #NO2JOE”

Indeed, progressives are doing everything within their power to keep Joe Biden off the 2020 ticket to make room for a socialist radical like Bernie Sanders or an intersectional darling like Kamala Harris. Last week, CNN televised a "focus group" during which all six members said that Biden should not be a 2020 candidate.