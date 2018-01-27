Rosie O’Donnell Attacks Sarah Sanders: ‘She Will Sit In Hell’

Rosie O’Donnell is at it again! On Monday, the former comedian-turned-full-time #Resistance Leader took to Twitter to slam White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who is only the third female to ever serve in such a position.

“[S]he will sit in hell,” declared Rosie, “no doubt.”

and who on trumps team would ever consider doing that – she is doing exactly what he wants – and she will sit in hell – no doubt https://t.co/FfU8ztkiq7 — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 23, 2018

The one-side feud was triggered when MSNBC host and self-styled “anti-Trump Republican” Nicole Wallace scolded Sanders for “denigrating” reporters and senators. – READ MORE

On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to express her sentiments about Sander’s style and shamed her for her everyday wear.

Cher’s tweet read, “Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife.”

The singer illustrated her tweet with an image of two women in stereotypical clothing. In the photo the women also sport braids, plain lace-up shoes and high-neck dresses with long sleeves and puffy shoulders.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Sander’s style has been debated by the media. In August 2017, The New York Times described the press secretary’s style as “relatable” and “very different image from her predecessor, who was ridiculed for his ill-fitting suits, frumpy ties and American flag pin discombobulation.” – READ MORE