Rosie makes even MORE Dem donations to prove NYPost ‘warped the truth’

We’re not entirely sure Rosie O’Donnell is taking the allegations against her that she donated over the legal limit to Democrats seriously … it’s just a hunch of course.

as a salute to the ny post writer – who found sinister ways to warp the truth – i will click away tonight – so i can hit 100,000 – #donateWHATuCAN #RESIST #TrumpColluded pic.twitter.com/tT95A38zRF — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 7, 2018

Nothing like a white, entitled, rich, Leftist woman bragging about the amount of money she can throw away on politicians (perhaps even illegally) to remind us all why Trump won. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1