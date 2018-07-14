Rosenstein: ‘There’s No Allegation Russian Interference Changed the Vote Count or Affected Election Outcome’

Rosenstein held a presser Friday and confirmed the DNC server was never hacked.

Rather, the DNC emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

Rosenstein said there is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime.

DAG Rosenstein also said the so-called Russian interference did not change the vote count nor did it affect the outcome of the election.

“There is no allegation that the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result. The special counsel’s investigation is ongoing,” Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein also confirmed Russian interference did not affect the outcome of the election the last time the Special Counsel rolled out a junk indictment in February.

Interestingly, Rosenstein also did not name the political parties affected by the ‘hacking’ or ‘interference’….he said to think “patriotically.”- READ MORE

