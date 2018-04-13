Politics
Rosenstein privately saying he’s prepared to be fired by Trump
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been privately telling people that he’s prepared to be fired by President Trump, NBC News reported Friday.
Trump has reportedly been considering firing the No. 2 official at the Justice Department.
Sources told NBC News that Rosenstein is relatively calm and preparing for the possibility that Trump decides to dismiss him.
He has reportedly used the phrase “Here I stand” during conversations with others, referring to Martin Luther’s famous quote, “Here I stand, I can do no other.”
Sources said that Rosenstein is at peace with his work and that history will vindicate his decisions, including the choice to write a memo that led to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been privately telling people that he’s prepared to be fired by President Trump,