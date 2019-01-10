Rosenstein leaving DOJ after Barr confirmation: reports

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave the Department of Justice (DOJ) within weeks.

Rosenstein has told President Trump that he plans to leave following the confirmation of Attorney General nominee William Barr, according to CNN and ABC News.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders all but confirmed the move during a Wednesday interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” saying Rosenstein “has always planned to roughly stay around two years.”

Sanders said she does not believe “there’s any willingness by the president or the White House to push him out” and added she suspects Rosenstein is “making room” for Barr to build his own team.

"I know he has a great deal of respect for the new nominee for attorney general, Mr. Barr, and I think they have a great relationship," the spokesperson said.