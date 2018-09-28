Rosenstein launched ‘hostile’ attack in May against Republicans over Russia records: congressional email

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein initiated a “very personal and very hostile” attack on House Republican lawmakers and staffers in May after they requested records about the FBI’s investigative strategy in the Russia case, according to a congressional email documenting the meeting, as well as two additional sources.

The congressional email reviewed by Fox News documented a May 10 meeting at the Justice Department. The meeting reportedly included Rosenstein; his deputy Ed O’Callaghan; senior law enforcement and intelligence officials; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; and committee staffers.

On April 24, congressional investigators had sent a classified letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and, on April 30, a subpoena for records about alleged surveillance abuse. Rosenstein signed the final surveillance warrant for Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2017.

“Before the door even closed, we could hear DAG Rosenstein scream at Chairman Nunes, the substance of which we would be briefed on afterwards. The summary is that DAG Rosenstein launched into personal attacks against Nunes, and myself, calling me out by name,” Kash Patel, the intelligence committee’s national security adviser, wrote. “Demonstrating childish behavior, and a pattern in doing so, the DAG, without facts to support his claims and relying on false media reporting, personally attacked a staffer, myself and our committee.”

A source familiar with the closed-door meeting backed up the email account. “Yes, the attacks were very personal and very hostile. Chairman Gowdy tried to calm everyone down and focus on the issues at hand,” the source told Fox News. “Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein initiated the confrontation and was much more upset than Chairman Nunes.” – READ MORE

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Monday that it would be an “assault” on U.S. democracy is President Trump moved to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“Firing Rod Rosenstein would be an assault on our democracy, a break the glass moment, and our own colleagues have promised that there would be a firestorm of condemnation that would hopefully persuade the president [that] he would be wrong,” Blumenthal told Hill.TV.

“My hope is that Republican colleagues rise to that challenge. Certainly, on our side, the denunciation would be loud and clear, he continued.

Blumenthal’s comments come ahead of a Thursday meeting between President Trump and Rosenstein that could determine the future of his post overseeing the federal probe into Russian election meddling. – READ MORE