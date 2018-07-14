True Pundit

Rosenstein Confirms DNC Server Was Not Hacked – Emails Were Obtained Through “Spear Phishing” Scam

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein confirmed that the DNC server was never actually hacked.

Rather, the emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

“The defendants used two techniques to steal information. First they used a scheme known as spear phishing, which involves sending misleading emails and tricking the users of disclosing their passwords and security information,” Rosenstein said.

“Secondly, the defendants hacked into computer networks and installed malicious software and allowed them to spy on users,” Rosenstein continued.

The computer networks Rosenstein was referring to was a Congressional campaign, not the DNC server.- READ MORE

 

