Rosenstein asks federal prosecutors for help in review of Kavanaugh documents: report

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has asked federal prosecutors to help the Department of Justice (DOJ) review Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s government documents, according to a report in The New York Times that notes the request is an unusual injection of politics into the law enforcement duties of the department.

Rosenstein made the request in an email sent to the nation’s 93 U.S. attorneys, according to a letter obtained by The New York Times.

In it, Rosenstein asks each office to provide up to three federal prosecutors “who can make this important project a priority for the next several weeks.”

The Times noted that Rosenstein is expecting names to be submitted by the end of Wednesday.

While lawyers at Justice have previously helped out with past Supreme Court nominees, asking U.S. attorneys to do so is seen as unusual. – READ MORE

After threats of impeachment, this all culminated in a rather dramatic session before Congress at the end of June, which didn’t go so well for Rosenstein. Now, he’s even got a body language expert criticizing the truthfulness of the answers he gave on Capitol Hill, calling Rosenstein “my favorite” kind of “liar.”

In a viral video posted late last month, just after Rosenstein’s testimony, YouTube body-language expert Mandy Bombard, the “Body Language Ghost,” criticized Rosenstein, saying that he was evasive in his answers about pretty much everything.

The “favorite” remark came after one particularly smarmy section by Rosenstein in which he took on the mien of a shady car dealer trying to sell you on the sport package. – READ MORE

Liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz on Saturday criticized Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s continued supervision of the Robert Mueller investigation, citing “conflict of interest” as a reason he should be replaced.

“There is no surprise that this one is taking a long time,” Dershowitz said on “Fox & Friends” on the length of the investigation so far. “What is surprising is that Rod Rosenstein is still supervising it. More and more information is coming out about his conflict of interest. We have now seen stories in the New York Times about how he may have regretted writing a letter and he felt he was used writing a letter.” – READ MORE

