Roseanne’s Television Show Is Such A Success, She May Run For President Again
According to the Washington Examiner, Roseanne says she’ll be happy to pick up the celebrity candidate slack when Donald Trump finally leaves office. Running for president, she says, is “never off the table.”
“I’m going to keep running until I win,” the star told People Magazine.
Roseanne has often said she doesn’t fit in with either political party, and when she ran her first campaign, she ran as the national nominee for the “Peace and Freedom Party,” which considers itself wildly left-wing and “committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism and racial equality.” She was on the presidential ballot in only three states, and earned herself a combined total of 67,326 votes. – READ MORE
