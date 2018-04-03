True Pundit

Entertainment

‘Roseanne’ Premiere Ratings Even Bigger Than Previously Reported

Posted on by
Share:

The ratings for the “Roseanne” premiere last Tuesday have jumped from the previous number of 18.9 million viewers to a whooping 25.4 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter Monday.

The ’90s reboot broke a record for Nielsen’s live-plus-three day ratings growth with 25.4 million viewers and scored a 7.3 among adults ages 18-49 for the March 27 premiere. The live-plus-three day number measures the DVR playback between the initial night the show aired and the next few days after.

The additional 6.6 million viewers who have since watched the program, made it the largest total viewer three-day DVR increase for a show on any network ever.

Those numbers don’t even include another 4.3 million people who tuned in on Sunday for the encore telecast. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Roseanne’ Premiere Ratings Even Bigger Than Previously Reported
‘Roseanne’ Premiere Ratings Even Bigger Than Previously Reported

The ratings for the "Roseanne" premiere last Tuesday have jumped from the previous number of 18.9 million viewers to a whooping 25.4 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter Monday. The '90s reboo
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: