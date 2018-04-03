‘Roseanne’ Premiere Ratings Even Bigger Than Previously Reported

The ratings for the “Roseanne” premiere last Tuesday have jumped from the previous number of 18.9 million viewers to a whooping 25.4 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter Monday.

The ’90s reboot broke a record for Nielsen’s live-plus-three day ratings growth with 25.4 million viewers and scored a 7.3 among adults ages 18-49 for the March 27 premiere. The live-plus-three day number measures the DVR playback between the initial night the show aired and the next few days after.

The additional 6.6 million viewers who have since watched the program, made it the largest total viewer three-day DVR increase for a show on any network ever.

Those numbers don’t even include another 4.3 million people who tuned in on Sunday for the encore telecast. – READ MORE

