‘Roseanne’ Has Reportedly Already Been Renewed for a Second Season After Massive Premiere Success

The revived ABC sitcom “Roseanne” is so successful, it’s reportedly already been picked up for a second season.

After more than 18 million viewers tuned in Tuesday night for the premiere of comedian Roseanne Barr’s rebooted show, a source told CNN Thursday the announcement for the show’s second season is “imminent.”

Following the historic “Roseanne” debut, it was reported Fox is interested in rebooting its popular sitcom “Last Man Standing,” starring comedian Tim Allen. The show, produced by 20th Century Fox and aired on ABC, was canceled last year despite impressive ratings.  – READ MORE

“Look at her ratings. They were unbelievable.”
