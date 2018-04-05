‘Roseanne’ Gets Monster Ratings For The Second Week In A Row

ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” reported huge ratings in the first week since its premiere – but not everyone is happy about its behemoth success.

This week’s episode clocked in at 15.2 million viewers, giving it a 3.9 rating among adults aged 18-49. Last week’s premiere grabbed 18.2 million households and an overall 5.1 rating among adults of the same age.

This week’s ratings were expected to drop off a little bit. The 17% decline in per-household viewership was predictable as most show premieres usually experience a rating inflation from hype.

But “Roseanne” isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Since its monster opening last week, the show has been renewed for an additional 13 episode-season set to run from 2018-2019. Six more episodes remain this season – and judging by the resounding success the first two have enjoyed – they’ll probably be equally as popular. – READ MORE

