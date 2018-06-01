Roseanne Fired for Joke but Samantha Bee Honored Day After Calling Ivanka a C***

Most of the Western world knows by now that ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne Barr’s hit show “Roseanne” over the insult she tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser in the Barack Obama White House.

On Wednesday night, late-night TBS “comic” Samantha Bee — one of the most revolting figures on television today — voiced a vicious slur against Ivanka Trump, calling President Donald Trump’s elder daughter a “feckless c—” and implying that she is in a sexually incestuous relationship with the president.

Comedian Samantha Bee called first daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” on her TBS show “Full Frontal” https://t.co/Cdz0mJwgHK pic.twitter.com/HQSM6QJS42 — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) May 31, 2018

Not quite. Instead, she’s scheduled to be honored Thursday by the Television Academy as being among “seven outstanding programs that have leveraged the dynamic power of television to inspire social change.”

Bee’s attack on Ivanka Trump came at the end of a monologue criticizing the separation of illegal alien families who are caught trying to enter the country. – READ MORE

