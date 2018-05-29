‘Roseanne’ Canceled by ABC After Roseanne Barr’s ‘Repugnant’ Comments, Network President Says

ABC has canceled “Roseanne” after Roseanne Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett Monday morning.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement to TheWrap on Tuesday.

JUST IN: ABC Entertainment cancels Roseanne Barr's show, calling her comment on Twitter "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." https://t.co/aHfreKKCH3 pic.twitter.com/aSmCMK7R0R — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2018

Barr apologized before ABC’s statement on Tuesday, saying that her statement suggesting that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes” was a “joke” that was “in bad taste.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr said. “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” – READ MORE

