Roseanne Barr to Women’s March Leaders: ‘B*tch, Shut Up’

Comedian Roseanne Barr Called The Women’s March “disgusting” And Said That While She Is A Fighter For Women’s Rights, When It Comes To The Movement Lead By Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory And Carmen Perez, Her Only Comment Is “bitch, Shut Up.”

Barr made her comments during a Q&A session following a panel she gave alongside longtime friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in Tel Aviv earlier this week.

One audience member asked Barr what she thought of the Women’s March, to which the comedian answered: “It’s disgusting.”

“All my life I’ve fought to have women’s voices in the media and every other place,” she said, “but here I’m like ‘Bitch, shut up.’”

Her swipe was met with cheers and applause from the 500-strong crowd of Israelis and new immigrants.

Barr went on to say that hostility within the Women’s March defeated its purpose of defending human rights — and in particular, those of women.

“If you’re out there advocating for war and pain and division, it doesn’t seem real feminist to me,” she said. – READ MORE