Roseanne Barr Slams ‘Repulsive’ Natalie Portman over Her ‘Sickening’ Israel Stance

Actress Roseanne Barr slammed the "repulsive" Natalie Portman ahead of her trip to Jerusalem this month, where she will address the Israeli Parliament and campaign against the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the Jewish state.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, Barr ripped the 37-year-old film star, who was born in Jerusalem but has since become a fervent critic of the Israeli government, and in particular its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Last April, Portman refused to attend an award ceremony in Israel as the recipient of the Genesis Prize Laureate, explaining she “did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony.”

“It was really sickening, I find her repulsive. She was raised in the incredible privilege of safety in the Jewish state and knows nothing about anti-Semitism,” Barr explained. “She’s the darling of the left here, the Jewish left in Hollywood, she is a complete hypocrite who grew up in safety and privilege, like I said before, and knows nothing about what she speaks of.”

