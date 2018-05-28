Roseanne Barr Is Not A Fan Of Obama’s Netflix Deal: ‘An Unholy Alliance’

Actress Roseanne Barr criticized the recently-inked deal between former President Barack Obama and video-streaming giant Netflix, suggesting on Sunday that going from the White House into media production isn’t the best idea.

I don't think any President should go from WH to producing big media 4 public consumption. It's an unholy alliance. Leave show biz 2 professionals-altho i do think going from show biz 2 WH is Ok-I might do it one day, then retire from both. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 27, 2018

Barr called the joint venture, which will reportedly have the Obamas consulting on a number of scripted and unscripted projects, “an unholy alliance” while making it clear that she had no problem with people leaving show business for politics. – READ MORE

