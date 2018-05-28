True Pundit

Roseanne Barr Is Not A Fan Of Obama’s Netflix Deal: ‘An Unholy Alliance’

Actress Roseanne Barr criticized the recently-inked deal between former President Barack Obama and video-streaming giant Netflix, suggesting on Sunday that going from the White House into media production isn’t the best idea.

Barr called the joint venture, which will reportedly have the Obamas consulting on a number of scripted and unscripted projects, “an unholy alliance” while making it clear that she had no problem with people leaving show business for politics. – READ MORE

