Roseanne Barr Hammers ‘Low-Rated’ ABC for Killing Off Her Character: ‘I Ain’t Dead Bitches’

Roseanne Barr held nothing back in a recent standup appearance, ripping into ABC for cancelling her show and calling ABC a “shit,” “low-rated network.”

“When you get fired, you get real suicidal, but I’d never kill myself because that would make too many fucking people happy…And I’m not about to make people happy,” Roseanne Barr told the audience at Laugh Factory Las Vegas, according to Deadline.

Barr mocked ABC for killing her character off last year amid controversy over her tweets.