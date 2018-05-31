Roseanne Barr Claims Ambien Influenced Controversial Tweet

Within hours of posting a racially charged tweet aimed at former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, actress Roseanne Barr learned that ABC had canceled the popular reboot of her eponymous sitcom.

The comedian’s social media activity grew more furious in the aftermath of that decision as she retweeted comments from supporters — and some critics — while identifying a prescription sleeping pill as a possible explanation for her late-night tirade.

Following multiple apologies for her comment, Barr tweeted that her “unforgivable” comment came after taking Ambien.

“Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” she wrote in a since deleted tweet, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible.”

Her responses to critics grew defensive at times, notably when Twitter users accused her of attempting to blame her bad behavior on the prescription.

“(N)o, i didn’t i blamed myself,” she wrote in response to one such tweet. “(S)top lying. Yes, I have an odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?” – READ MORE

