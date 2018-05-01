Roseanne Barr Blasts ‘Asshole’ Michelle Wolf: ‘Comedy Comes From Love, Not From Hate’

Trump supporter Roseanne Barr has no tolerance for the hate-fest that comedienne Michelle Wolf celebrated with journalists at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this past weekend.

In a long-winded rant on Twitter, Barr called Michelle Wolf a hate-filled “a**hole” who has no understanding of genuine comedy.

first rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than U who is in the audience. U will lose the entire crowd. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

second rule of comedy: comedy comes from LOVE, not from HATE! If u feel hate, you won’t get laughs. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

third rule of comedy: the comic has to be the ‘asshole’ not the audience! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

“They use women to attack and bully women,” said Roseanne in reference to Michelle Wolf mocking WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her looks. Wolf subsequently dropped an abortion joke and made absolutely no attempt at partisan unity. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1