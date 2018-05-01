Entertainment Politics
Roseanne Barr Blasts ‘Asshole’ Michelle Wolf: ‘Comedy Comes From Love, Not From Hate’
Trump supporter Roseanne Barr has no tolerance for the hate-fest that comedienne Michelle Wolf celebrated with journalists at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this past weekend.
In a long-winded rant on Twitter, Barr called Michelle Wolf a hate-filled “a**hole” who has no understanding of genuine comedy.
first rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than U who is in the audience. U will lose the entire crowd.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018
second rule of comedy: comedy comes from LOVE, not from HATE! If u feel hate, you won’t get laughs.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018
third rule of comedy: the comic has to be the ‘asshole’ not the audience!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018
“They use women to attack and bully women,” said Roseanne in reference to Michelle Wolf mocking WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her looks. Wolf subsequently dropped an abortion joke and made absolutely no attempt at partisan unity. – READ MORE
