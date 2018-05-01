True Pundit

Roseanne Barr Blasts ‘Asshole’ Michelle Wolf: ‘Comedy Comes From Love, Not From Hate’

Posted on by
Trump supporter Roseanne Barr has no tolerance for the hate-fest that comedienne Michelle Wolf celebrated with journalists at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this past weekend.

In a long-winded rant on Twitter, Barr called Michelle Wolf a hate-filled “a**hole” who has no understanding of genuine comedy.

“They use women to attack and bully women,” said Roseanne in reference to Michelle Wolf mocking WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her looks. Wolf subsequently dropped an abortion joke and made absolutely no attempt at partisan unity. – READ MORE

