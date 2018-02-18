Roseanne Barr: America Is ‘Lucky’ To Have Trump As President (VIDEO)

While celebrity tweets and awards-show speeches make it clear where many entertainers stand on the Trump administration, some stars have less predictable takes.

Roseanne Barr, whose popular sitcom “Roseanne” is set for a reboot later this year, appeared on ABC’s “20/20” recently for an interview in which she shared some thoughts about President Donald Trump.

‘Roseanne’ star @therealroseanne says “we’re lucky” to have Trump as President: “Trump offended half of America and [Hillary Clinton] offended the other half, so that’s great for sitcoms. It’s great for comedy.” #Roseanne #ABC2020 https://t.co/P9rxblLmKs pic.twitter.com/qt6KFu1eKL — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 15, 2018

She offered her analysis of the 2016 presidential election, suggesting Trump was able to tap into issues Americans inherently cared about, while Democratic rival Hillary Clinton focused on more obscure ideals.

“He did talk about jobs,” she said. “So that’s what you need to do if you want working people to vote for you, not Syrian airspace.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *