Roseanne Barr: America Is ‘Lucky’ To Have Trump As President (VIDEO)

Posted on by
While celebrity tweets and awards-show speeches make it clear where many entertainers stand on the Trump administration, some stars have less predictable takes.

Roseanne Barr, whose popular sitcom “Roseanne” is set for a reboot later this year, appeared on ABC’s “20/20” recently for an interview in which she shared some thoughts about President Donald Trump.

She offered her analysis of the 2016 presidential election, suggesting Trump was able to tap into issues Americans inherently cared about, while Democratic rival Hillary Clinton focused on more obscure ideals.

“He did talk about jobs,” she said. “So that’s what you need to do if you want working people to vote for you, not Syrian airspace.” – READ MORE

"So that's what you need to do if you want working people to vote for you, not Syrian airspace."
