Rose McGowan Wanted Us To Believe All Sexual Abuse Allegations…Until Her Friend Was Implicated

On Monday, Rose McGowan, a leading face of the #MeToo movement and alleged sexual assault victim of Harvey Weinstein, tweeted out her support for fellow #MeToo icon Asia Argento. A New York Times article over the weekend revealed that Argento paid out $380,000 to Jimmy Bennett, a former child actor who claims that in 2013, Argento sexually assaulted him in a California hotel. Bennett was 17 at the time. Bennett once played Argento’s son — when he was 7 — in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.

This prompted McGowan to tweet:

None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

This is an act of unmitigated hypocrisy from McGowan. While it’s true that we should all weigh the evidence in each individual accusation, the #MeToo movement has famously ignored that advice time and again, destroying the careers of men in prominent positions based on accusations and the suggestion that we must #BelieveAllWomen.- READ MORE

Actress Asia Argento, one of the first prominent women to accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, agreed to pay $380,000 to an actor who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 years old, The New York Times reportedSunday night.

The actor claimed that the assault took place in a California hotel room in 2013, according to the report. The age of consent in California is 18.

Neither Argento’s representatives nor the actor’s attorney immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The newspaper obtained documents sent between lawyers for Argento and the accuser that laid out a payment schedule. The paper also obtained a photograph dated May 9, 2013 that showed the two lying in a bed together.

On that date, according to a notice of intent to sue document sent to Argento’s then-lawyer in November, Argento met the actor at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Marina del Rey, Calif. After giving him alcohol, Argento kissed him and performed oral sex on him before the two had sexual intercourse, the report said.

The notice of intent asked for $3.5 million in damages. The Times reported that the final agreement was reached in April of this year. – READ MORE