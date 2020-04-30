Rose McGowan Unloads On Joe Biden, Demands He Drop Out: ‘You Are A Creep’

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan slammed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday as more details emerged about a rape allegation that he is facing from a former Senate staffer that worked for him in the early ’90s.

McGowan made the remarks in response to a tweet from the Biden campaign that said that Biden would host a town hall Tuesday afternoon on how the pandemic is impacting women.

Let me guess? @MichelleObama is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden https://t.co/Jyp3PKT0SX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 28, 2020

McGowan tweeted: “Let me guess? is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden” – READ MORE

