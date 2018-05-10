Rose McGowan Rips Obama For Silence On Weinstein Scandal

Former President Obama may have chosen the wrong battle to sit out.

That’s according to Rose McGowan, at least, who revealed in an extensive interview that she was “disappointed” by Obama’s reluctance to criticize sexual predators in Hollywood.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, McGowan claimed she met with Obama just weeks after the Weinstein allegations broke. She’d been publicly leading the chase against the Oscar-winning producer, serving as a de-facto voice for all the women who were too afraid to come out against one of Hollywood’s most powerful men.

She tells the Hollywood Reporter, in part: “I was disappointed he didn’t acknowledge a global fight, let alone mine,” she said. “It was after everything had come out,” but he didn’t mention her Weinstein battles. This was especially hard for her because Obama’s daughter Malia had interned at the Weinstein Co. “I was sitting right in front of him, and he would not meet my eyes, and then at the last minute, he asked for Naomi Campbell to be put in a photo with us,” recalls McGowan. She says she was hoping she’d hear, “I’m sorry” or “Keep going, Rose.” “All he said was: ‘You ladies sure know how to pose.’ I wanted him to be better.” – READ MORE

