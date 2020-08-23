Rose McGowan Rips DNC, Clintons — ‘I Believe Joe Biden Is a Rapist’

Actress-activist Rose McGowan ripped into the Clintons and Joe Biden Friday night with an anguished tweet about their “evil.”

“I was raped by a TOP Democratic donor. Hillary Clinton shut down NBC’s exposé of HW with one call from her spokesperson. I strongly believe Joe Biden is a rapist. DNC had Bill Clinton, serial abuser of young women (Epstein & others) speak,” McGowan tweeted, adding: “You want me to be pro-Dem? I know more than you will ever know about their evil. You can hide behind your convenient morality. I won’t”

McGowan has publicly accused disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 1997. The far-left New York Times confirmed Weinstein paid her a $100,000 settlement, which she alleges was hush money.

What McGowan is referring to is the fact that Weinstein was much more than a mogul and Oscar-winning producer. For decades, he was not only a major Democrat donor but an entrée into even more left-wing Hollywood money through his vast connections. Weinstein was also a close personal friend of both the Clintons and Obamas. Former first lady Michelle Obama described Weinstein as a “wonderful human being” and “good friend” in 2013. Weinstein had not yet been charged or convicted of rape. That would come a few years later. But at the time he had a notorious reputation as a toxic bully. – READ MORE

