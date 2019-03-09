Rose McGowan: Growing up in America was ‘more traumatizing’ than being raised in a cult

Rose McGowan claims she was more traumatized being raised in the United States than she was growing up in a cult.

The “Jawbreaker” star moved to the United States from Tuscany, Italy, when she was 10 years old.

“I’ve found America absolutely harrowing,” McGowan, 45, told FUBAR Radio (via The Daily Mail). “America was a lot more traumatizing to me actually. I found America much, much more hardcore than the cult.”

McGowan was raised in the Children of God cult and previously recalled her dark experiences — including a church elder allegedly cutting a wart off of her thumb as a child — in her book, “Brave.”

The actress moved around the country with her family before settling in Oregon, and she claims she was the target of extreme bullying throughout her various moves along the way.

“In one state I lived in I had things thrown at me every day,” she lamented, adding that bullies told her, “You’re the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”- READ MORE