Rose McGowan Calls Out Kamala Harris Over Harvey Weinstein: ‘How Many Predators Bankroll You?’

While Hollywood stars drool over Kamala Harris, actress Rose McGowan has shown up to deliver a sobering reality check. The actress and #MeToo activist is calling out the newly minted vice presidential candidate for accepting donations from Harvey Weinstein when she was attorney general of California.

“Did you return the money Weinstein gave you?” McGowan tweeted Wednesday. “How many predators bankroll you?”

Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you? https://t.co/vQmcCllRDB — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris accepted $2,500 from Harvey Weinstein for her re-election campaign for California attorney general in 2014. Three years later, she received another $2,500 donation from Weinstein for her bid for the U.S. Senate.

Weinstein was one of Hollywood’s most active political donors, coralling big-ticket celebrity donations for Democratic candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The former Miramax boss is now serving a 23-year jail sentence in New York after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. – READ MORE

