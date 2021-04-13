Rose McGowan Calls Out Hollywood, ‘Chickensh*t Celebs’: ‘If You Are Profiting from Known Monsters YOU Are a Monster’

Actress Rose McGowan called out Hollywood on Friday, demanding “chickenshit” celebrities to “clean house” and warning if they are profiting from “known monsters,” they are, in fact, the “monsters” themselves.

“Dear Hollywood, YOU MUST CLEAN HOUSE. If you are profiting from known monsters YOU are a monster. And to all you chickenshit celebs I promise this, if you do not start blowing your goddamn truth whistles you will fade away. We see you. The time is now,” Rose McGowan said in a tweet to her 991k Twitter followers in reference to the mounting allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Scott Rudin.

McGowan’s missive follows a Wednesday report from the Hollywood Reporter, detailing years of alleged abusive workplace behavior displayed by the Oscar-winning Hollywood producer, who is credited with producing the 1993 Tom Cruise movie The Firm. The report includes allegations of Rudin throwing a stapler at an assistant and calling him a “retard” and smashing a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand. – READ MORE

