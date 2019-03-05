ROOKIE ON THE RUN: Ocasio-Cortez Snaps, denies dark-money allegations in FEC complaint

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday denied violating federal campaign law after a conservative government watchdog filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing the Democratic lawmaker and her chief of staff of being part of an “off-the-books operation” to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on candidates last year.

“There is no violation,” Ocasio-Cortez exclusively told Fox News after landing Tuesday at Ronald Reagan National Airport. Asked if the complaint shows she was connected to “dark money” during the campaign, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “No, no.”

The complaint was drafted by the Virginia-based National Legal and Policy Center. It accuses Ocasio-Cortez and Saikat Chakrabarti, her chief of staff, of funneling nearly $1 million in contributions from political action committees Chakrabarti established to private companies that he also controlled.

