Ronna McDaniel Says Republicans Considering Challenging Trump In 2020 Will ‘Lose Horribly’

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel warned Republicans considering a primary challenge against President Donald Trump in 2020, saying they will “lose horribly.”

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday, McDaniel was asked by WMAL’s radio host Vince Coglianese if there were any Republicans who had a chance at defeating Trump in a 2020 primary. McDainel, did not hold back, saying she has full confidence in the president.

“They have the right to jump in and lose,” McDaniel said. “That’s fine. They’ll lose horribly.”

“Our country is booming,” McDaniel continued. “Jobs are coming back. Wages are up. Our military has been strengthened. Our veterans have been taken care of. Our trade deals are stronger. We have put rule of law judges at every level of the courts, including the Supreme Court with Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a historic amount of money in January, as Republicans gear up for 2020.

