Ronan Farrow: Bill Clinton ‘Credibly Accused’ Of Rape, Investigation Long ‘Overdue’

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, who recently released the blockbuster book “Catch and Kill,” said during an interview on Friday that an investigation into “credible” rape accusations that have been made against former Democrat President Bill Clinton is long “overdue.”

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” Maher asked Farrow, “Could Bill Clinton, if he had done what he did in 1998, survive today — or would his own party have thrown him under the bus?”

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation,” Farrow responded to Maher. “He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Late last year, as wildly salacious and completely unsubstantiated claims were leveled against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Broaddrick called for an FBI investigation into the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against Clinton.

“Again, I request the FBI investigate my credible rape allegations against Bill Clinton, in the hope that his ‘perks’, as a Former Pres, can be stripped,” Broaddrick tweeted. “It totals millions each year from mine and your tax dollar to support a rapist.” – READ MORE