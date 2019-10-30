Ronald Reagan Presidential Library threatened by Easy Fire in Simi Valley amid ‘extreme red flag warning’

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Wednesday morning in Southern California as a rapidly moving wildfire ignited and burned in Simi Valley, near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the so-called Easy Fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the 200-block of West Los Angeles Avenue located near the 118 Freeway and Madera Road in Simi Valley, located northwest of Los Angeles.

The blaze was initially reported at 15 acres and started in an area near power lines before rapidly spreading to around 400 acres and being pushed to the west towards the 23 Freeway by ferocious Santa Ana winds, according to fire officials.

The Ventura County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation for an area that included the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The flames appeared to be burning mostly vegetation north of the library, located close to some residential areas.

A spokesperson from the Reagan Library told Fox News the hilltop library will be closed Wednesday due to the conditions created by the blaze. – READ MORE